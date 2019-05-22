Sola Ayew's comment has come after Asamoah Gyan rescinded Black Stars retirement decision following the intervention of the President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

It would be recalled that Gyan on Monday resigned from the Black Stars after Coach Kwesi Appiah stripped the former Sunderland striker of his captaincy and told him that responsibility will fall on Andre Ayew.

It is believed there is tension between Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew over the captaincy of the Black Stars and this is understood to have resulted in factionalism within the team.

Sola Ayew in an interview has said that any male born of the Ayew family is a born leader.

“As for our home, if only you are born a male, you are automatically a leader. Even my little son ‘Baba’ always demonstrate leadership qualities per the way he behaves at home”, Sola Ayew told Kumasi based Silver FM.

With reports circulating indicating that a Prophet has implored James Kwesi Appiah to name Dede Ayew as substantive captain if Ghana wants to win the 2019 AFCON, Solar Ayew insists that he does not want to believe or deny it. Nonetheless, he believes Ghana will be the biggest winner if Ayew is the man to lead the team to AFCON glory.

“I don’t want to believe or doubt of the prophecy that if Andre captain the Black Stars it’s automatic that Ghana is going to win the AFCON, that will depend on what God has plan for the future, if he wins the tournament as a captain, Ghana has won and not the Ayews”, he said.

Ghana have been drawn in Group F of the tournament alongside Benin, Guinea Bissau and defending champions Cameroon.