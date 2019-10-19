The Black B finished runners-up in the just ended WAFU Championship, after they lost 3-1 on penalties in the final against hosts Senegal.

READ MORE: GFA Elections: Here is the full list of the newly ten elected Regional FA Chairmen

There was widespread news that the team wasn’t handed the best of treatment while in Senegal and some of the playing body spoke to the matter to express their displeasure.

The Ministry has, however, come out to clear the air that they have paid all per diems of the players who made Ghana proud in Senegal.

In a statement issued by the Ministry it reads:

"All per diems due have been paid in full to the Black Stars 'B' Team that competed and placed second in the 2019 WAFU tournament hosted in Senegal."

" The Ministry of Youth and Sports is ensuring that the Black Stars 'B' gets very well motivated to avenge the defeat they suffered at the hands of Burkina Faso in the first leg of their African Nations Championships (CHAN) qualification at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi a fortnight ago. As they play in the return leg this weekend, the team will be airlifted via a chartered"

"Airforce flight to Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso on Saturday morning and return immediately after the match on Sunday night." it adds.

The Black Stars are preparing for their clash against their Burkinabe counterparts in Ouagadougou in the second leg of the African nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier.