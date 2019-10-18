READ MORE: George Afriyie: Black Stars players should be paid reasonable winning bonus

Despite the increase in the administrative regions of Ghana from 10 to 16, the Ghana Football Association is yet to increase its RFAs from 10 to 16 to correspond with the addition.

There are a lot of new faces elected as chairmen of the Regional Football Association.

However, few of the former leaders of the Regional Football Association who entered the race have been re-elected.

Notable among them was Osei Tutu Popularly called Kotoro. He beat off competition from Nsiah, former Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Referees Association to retain his seat.

The Executive Committee of the GFA which at the time had all the Regional Football Association Chairmen on it was dissolved following the Number 12 expose’ by multiple award-winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas last year.

Football in the country has been run by the Normalisation Committee since last year.

Below is the full list of the new chairmen of the Regional FAs for the next four years:

Greater Accra Region = Samuel Aboabire

He beat off contest from his closest challenger Eugene Jacquaye to emerge as the new Greater Accra Football Association Chairman

He polled 73 votes to become the new leader of the association.

Ashanti Region = Osei Tutu Agyemang

Osei Tutu polled 41 votes, while his competitor Osei Nsiah in the race polled 29 in one of the keenly contested RFA contest in the 2019 elections.

Eastern Region = Linford Asamoah

Asamoah had a landslide victory over veteran football administrator Nana Budu by polling 103 votes against 9 by his challenger.

Western Region = Simon Ehomah

Ehomah won 41 seats to beat off competition from James Asiedu Kaniyah with 28 votes and Mark Bismark Owusu with 26 votes.

Central Region = Robert Duncan

Duncan who went unopposed was overwhelmingly endorsed by delegates as the Central Region Football Association chairman.

Upper East Region= Salifu Zida

Zida was one of the three people who retained their position in the Regional Football Association elections.

He claimed 24 votes representing 75 percent while his competitor Atiah junior got 8 votes representing 25 percent in the Upper East Regional Football Association elections which took place on Friday.

Upper West Region = Yahaya Sadugu

Incumbent Alhaji Yahaya Biyad has retained his seat as chairman of the Upper West Region Football Association.

All 37 eligible voters were present at the congress but one was not able to vote.

The election was keenly contested as Alhaji Biyad needed a difference of just three votes to reclaim the chairmanship position.

Alhaji Biyad got 16 out of the 36 votes cast whilst Alhaji Baba Ahmed Pele had 13 votes with retired referee and now chief Dejang-Naa Seidu Bomison getting 7 votes.

Brong Ahafo Region = Ralph Gyambrah

Ralph Gyambrah claimed 52 votes to be elected elected the new Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association chairman after defeating Dr. Anto who amassed 47 votes in one of the keenly contested polls

Volta Region = Daniel Agbogah

Daniel Agbogah has been elected as the Volta Region Football Association chairman.

With nobody contesting the Chairman of Ho Dynamo FC, Agbogah won the seat by acclamation as majority of the delegates present at the congress approved him to be head the region for the next four years.

Northern Region = Abu Alhassan