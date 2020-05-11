La Liga like other leagues in the world has been suspended since March amid the Coronavirus pandemic, but the Spanish government is easing restrictions put in place for life to be back to normalcy including football activities.

Atletico Madrid trained for the first time following the suspension of football activities in Spain and according to Thomas Partey they suffered on day 1 because they had to train by observing the social distance protocol.

"It was different," Partey said after the training session. "We suffered a bit at first because we're not used to training and keeping a distance [between each other], but we'll get used to it.

"We're used to being on vacation, training and playing with friends, but we could only stay at home, so it's been difficult. Because of the situation though, we've had to get used to it. We had to keep training at home as much as we could.

"The problem is that we haven't been able to touch the ball and play in groups, but we know we have to move little by little towards normality."

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey who has been Atletico Madrid best midfielder this season has been linked to several including Arsenal and Manchester United

The 26-year-old, however has been cautioned to reject a move away from the La Liga by former Premier League attacking midfielder Nii Lamptey.

“There are numerous offers coming for Thomas Partey but his career will take a nosedive if he doesn’t choose his next move well,” Lamptey, who joined Aston Villa on loan from Belgian side Anderlecht in the 1994-95 season and made only six Premier League appearances, told Ocean 1 TV.

“Sometimes, decision making can destroy your career. My move to England was a wrong one for me. Aston Villa was a wrong move because their style of play was not going to suit me. If I had gone to France or Spain at that time, it would have helped my career more than going to England."

Partey has played 35 times in all competitions for Atletico Madrid this season.