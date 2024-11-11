We want to give Ghanaian boys a pathway to the EPL - Michail Antonio on new football academy

Antonio, who arrived in Ghana on Sunday night, travelled to Bompata near Kumasi in the Ashanti region to inspect the academy’s progress.
West Ham forward Michail Antonio has shared his mission to launch a football academy in Ghana, aiming to provide young, talented Ghanaian players a route to the English Premier League.
Speaking to the media, the Jamaican international expressed his excitement about the project, particularly inspired by the success of his West Ham teammate, Mohammed Kudus, who has seamlessly integrated into the Premier League. “We know about the talent here. Mo [Kudus] is already at the club, and we want to give boys here the chance to break through to the Premier League,” Antonio shared.
Antonio’s motivation stems from the impressive performances of Ghanaian players in the EPL, and he sees the academy as a way to help young Ghanaian talents fulfil their potential on a global stage.
“There’s so much talent in Ghana, and I want to give back to the country by helping players reach the UK and beyond,” he said. “Seeing players like Mo [Kudus] succeed is inspiring, and I hope to give more players that same opportunity.”
A bright future for Ghanaian Football
Antonio’s academy initiative is a promising step towards unearthing top talent in Ghana. This academy not only showcases the potential of Ghanaian youth but also sets an example for others to support local talent.
Ghana’s aspiring players now have an additional source of inspiration, seeing Kudus thrive in the EPL, and they can look forward to a pathway that could lead them to similar heights in international football.