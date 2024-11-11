We want to give Ghanaian boys a pathway to the EPL - Michail Antonio on new football academy

Speaking to the media, the Jamaican international expressed his excitement about the project, particularly inspired by the success of his West Ham teammate, Mohammed Kudus, who has seamlessly integrated into the Premier League. “We know about the talent here. Mo [Kudus] is already at the club, and we want to give boys here the chance to break through to the Premier League,” Antonio shared.

Antonio’s motivation stems from the impressive performances of Ghanaian players in the EPL, and he sees the academy as a way to help young Ghanaian talents fulfil their potential on a global stage.

“There’s so much talent in Ghana, and I want to give back to the country by helping players reach the UK and beyond,” he said. “Seeing players like Mo [Kudus] succeed is inspiring, and I hope to give more players that same opportunity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A bright future for Ghanaian Football

Antonio’s academy initiative is a promising step towards unearthing top talent in Ghana. This academy not only showcases the potential of Ghanaian youth but also sets an example for others to support local talent.