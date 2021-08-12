‘We will chase match-fixers out of their hiding places’ – Kurt Okraku vows

“It is my responsibility and that of the Executive Council to defend the passion of the nation,” Mr. Okraku said during the launch of the Division One League Super Cup on Wednesday.

“Everybody who has played a part [in match-fixing relating to betting] will face it. We will clean our sport and bring confidence to a sport that feeds me and all of us, a sport that gives hope and aspiration to the entire 30 million people of this country.”

Last month, an alleged match-fixing scandal involving Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies shook the football industry.

This was after the Miners recorded an emphatic 7-0 win over Allies at the Len Clay Stadium on the final day of the 2020/21 season.

The game had very little stakes, as Ashanti Gold were guaranteed to finish in mid-table, while Allies were already relegated.

However, video highlights of the match sent shocking waves down the spines of fans after the away side’s Hashmin Musah deliberately scored two own goals.

The defender was brought on in the second half with the scoreline at 5-0, and he put the ball in his own net twice to increase the tally to 7-0.

Musah later disclosed that he had picked up information that a 5-1 scoreline had been “pre-arranged” and bets placed to that effect.

In his defense, the player said he had to deliberately score those own goals to foil the alleged match-fixing plan.

The issue has since been referred to the Ghana Police Service for investigation, and the GFA boss insists the culprits will be dealt with.

“If you are here and you know that you played a part, just be ready,” Mr. Okraku warned.

“Don’t call me, because you didn’t call me when you wanted to play that role. And those who are calling must stop. Those who are calling my phone regarding betting must stop.