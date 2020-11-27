Gyan made his Legon Cities debut on Friday 27th November, 2020 against Medeama SC in a game which ended goalless at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The former Sunderland striker who had watched the first two games of Legon Cities in the 2020-2021 Ghana Premier League was finally introduced into the game in the 71st minute.

Gyan was a delight to watch as he showcased good display with his touches and passes.

READ MORE: AC Milan sold Ibrahimovic & Thiago Silva because of Sulley Muntari’s ‘Ghost Goal’- Adriano Galliani

Wahid Mohammed who sat on the technical bench of Legon Cities as the stop gap coach of the side explained why the former Black Stars skipper started from the bench.

“He was super. You could see that all the touches he had were fantastic. He had a positive game but we should expect more from him. He will lose some few pounds.”

“He is only 30% fit that’s why he started from the bench. When we get him even 50% we will win the league, trust me.”

Legon Cities are yet to win any game in the Ghana Premier League. They have now drawn two and lost one.

They will be counting on a fully fit Asamoah Gyan to start banging in the goals to lift them to the top.

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals and is also Africa’s greatest scorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup with six goals.