Video: Young West Ham fan wants Ghana knocked out of AFCON for Kudus’ early return

Speaking to West Ham Fan TV, the young supporter said he was awed by the attacker’s impact in the Premier League and doesn’t want the club to lose him for the AFCON.

This was after the Ghana international scored twice to help West Ham coast to a 3-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Ghana have been paired in a tricky group which contains Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique for the AFCON, which will start on January 13.

“I don’t mind if Ghana gets knocked out earlier so that we can get him back,” the young West Ham fan said.

“I’m telling you, he is just such a bargain. He brings the full package. He’s defending to the right, he’s attacking, he’s just flawless.

“He got a brace tonight out of nowhere. He’s just so good and I love it when he does that celebration to the away fans. He’s so good.”

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Kudus recently opened up on his new trademark goal celebration which has caught the attention of fans.

According to the West Ham star, contrary to what many people think, his goal celebration does not really mean anything.

Reacting to his new goal celebration, Kudus said it has no real meaning, adding that he’s only trying to catch his breath.