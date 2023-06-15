ADVERTISEMENT
West Ham use Black Sherif’s ‘Konongo Zongo’ to celebrate Conference League trophy

Emmanuel Ayamga

West Ham United turned to Black Sherif’s ‘Konongo Zongo’ as their celebratory song, as they marked a week of winning the UEFA Conference League on Tiktok.

The English side won their first European trophy last week when they defeated Fiorentina 2-1 in the final of the Conference League.

Jarrod Bowen’s last-minute strike saw the Hammers close the game after earlier goals from Said Benrahma and Giacomo Bonaventura had the two teams deadlocked and heading for extra time.

West Ham’s Conference League triumph also marked the first time in manager David Moyes’ career that he has won a major trophy.

While there was no Ghanaian player in the team, the fact that the Hammers used Black Sherif’s song to celebrate their trophy win is something to be proud of.

Black Sherif was recently crowned Artiste of the Year at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Black Sheirf
Black Sheirf Black Sheirf Pulse Ghana

The singer has been one of the most impressive on the continent in the last few years, having produced several hit songs.

Last year, his popular song ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ was blasted through the huge speakers at the American Airlines Center in Dallas during a pre-game warm-up by NBA team, the Dallas Mavericks.

Meanwhile, Black Sherif’s debut album, titled The Villain I Never Was, remains the most streamed album on the audio streaming platform, Boomplay Ghana.

