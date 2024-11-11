ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

West Ham’s Michail Antonio arrives in Ghana to visit his academy

Mandela Anuvabe

West Ham United striker Michail Antonio arrived in Ghana last night to visit his football academy in Kumasi.

West Ham’s Michail Antonio arrives in Ghana to visit his academy
West Ham’s Michail Antonio arrives in Ghana to visit his academy

The Jamaica forward is reportedly in the country to visit his football academy, Samba Stars in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Recommended articles

When Antonio touched down in Accra, he was welcomed by a number of Ghanaian West Ham fans at the Kotoka International Airport arrival hall.

In a video circulating online, the 34-year-old was adorned with two sashes with the inscriptions “Welcome, Antonio” and “Beyond The Return”—an extension of the government's successful “The Year of Return” initiative in 2019.

He was cheered on by Ghanaian Hammers waving and holding several West Ham paraphernalia.

ADVERTISEMENT

He approached them nicely and took pictures with some of the fans before he left the airport yesterday.

Antonio also spoke to the media at the airport, saying he seeks to give young Ghanaians the opportunity to play in Europe just like his teammate Mohammed Kudus, who also started as a football prodigy in Ghana.

“We know about the talent here. Mo [Kudus] is already at the club, and we want to give boys here the chance to break through to the Premier League.

ADVERTISEMENT
Michail Antonio and Mohammed Kudus
Michail Antonio and Mohammed Kudus Pulse Ghana

“There’s so much talent in Ghana, and I want to give back to the country by helping players reach the UK and beyond. Seeing players like Mo [Kudus] succeed is inspiring, and I hope to give more players that same opportunity,” said Antonio.

He will be in the country for a short period as the international break will be over by next week Friday.

.

Mandela Anuvabe

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT
2024 Elections Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
December 7, 2024
Election Day. Get Involved!

Trending

Footballer instantly killed after lightning struck him on the pitch (VIDEO)

Footballer instantly killed after lightning struck him on the pitch (VIDEO)

Mbappe and UCL Logo

UEFA Champions League: Today’s fixtures and match predictions

Andre Ayew celebrates 'best dad in the world' Abedi Pele on 60th birthday

‘Best dad in the world’ - Andre Ayew celebrates father Abedi Pele on 60th birthday

Real Madrid vs AC Milan

Madrid vs AC Milan: Los Blancos stumble as Milan claims Champions League victory