West Ham’s Michail Antonio arrives in Ghana to visit his academy

When Antonio touched down in Accra, he was welcomed by a number of Ghanaian West Ham fans at the Kotoka International Airport arrival hall.

In a video circulating online, the 34-year-old was adorned with two sashes with the inscriptions “Welcome, Antonio” and “Beyond The Return”—an extension of the government's successful “The Year of Return” initiative in 2019.

He was cheered on by Ghanaian Hammers waving and holding several West Ham paraphernalia.

ADVERTISEMENT

He approached them nicely and took pictures with some of the fans before he left the airport yesterday.

Opens up to media

Antonio also spoke to the media at the airport, saying he seeks to give young Ghanaians the opportunity to play in Europe just like his teammate Mohammed Kudus, who also started as a football prodigy in Ghana.

“We know about the talent here. Mo [Kudus] is already at the club, and we want to give boys here the chance to break through to the Premier League.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

“There’s so much talent in Ghana, and I want to give back to the country by helping players reach the UK and beyond. Seeing players like Mo [Kudus] succeed is inspiring, and I hope to give more players that same opportunity,” said Antonio.

He will be in the country for a short period as the international break will be over by next week Friday.