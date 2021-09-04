The union will see the football club and the football agency collaborate in areas namely the development of the club's youth system, improved supporter management and mobilisation, commercial development and syndication and administrative and operational structuring and organisation.

LeadMe Football Agency will also unearth, develop and promote more young football talents for White Wolves.

The agency will market players of White Wolves on both local and international transfer markets and arrange overseas club tours and tournaments.

“We want to give the best service to our athletes and ensure that every step of our growth is aimed at reserving the best support and accompaniment for our players, wherever they are,” CEO of LeadMe Football Agency, Manaf Sally, said.

White Wolves will also benefit from football management and marketing advisory services from player management agency, LeadMe Football Agency.

“We are delighted to have teamed up with the agency, which boasts an impressive roster of clients in football,” Managing Director of White Wolves, Isaac Darko, said.