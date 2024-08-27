ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Sulley Muntari at 40: Why midfielder wanted to become a mechanic after retirement

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari turns 40 years old today, August 27, 2024, and he could soon be switching careers if his post-retirement plans are anything to go by.

Sulley Muntari at 40: Why midfielder wanted to become a mechanic after retirement
Sulley Muntari at 40: Why midfielder wanted to become a mechanic after retirement

Almost a decade ago, he revealed that he was not interested in becoming a coach after retirement and would prefer to take up a career as a mechanic.

Recommended articles

Muntari enjoyed a brilliant career that saw him play in three continents and five countries from 2000 to 2022.

The ex-midfielder rose through the ranks at Ghanaian side Liberty Professionals before joining Italian club Udinese.

Sulley Muntari
Sulley Muntari Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

He would go on to line up for Portsmouth, Inter Milan, Sunderland, AC Milan, Al Ittihad, Pescara, Deportivo La Coruna and Albacete.

His accolades include the FA Cup, two Serie A titles, the Coppa Italia, two Supercoppa Italiana, the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Sulley Muntari is one of the kindest players – Lee Addy
Sulley Muntari is one of the kindest players – Lee Addy Pulse Ghana

Muntari also won the treble at Inter Milan under Jose Mourinho. The 40-year-old returned to the Ghana Premier League in 2022 when he joined Hearts of Oak and won the FA Cup and President’s Cup with the Phobians.

ADVERTISEMENT

As he celebrates his 40th birthday, it takes us back to the day he discussed his plans for life after football and said he wanted to become a mechanic.

Sulley Muntari
Sulley Muntari Pulse Ghana

"I don't see myself as a Coach or director. I own two car dealerships, but do you know how I see myself? As a mechanic, with my hands dirty with oil!” Muntari said in 2017.

Meanwhile, Muntari owns a garage in Italy where he trades in cars after launching his 4fk Motorsport garage in Milan in 2014.

With the former midfielder officially announcing his retirement from football last year, it remains to be seen whether he will carry on with his plans of becoming an auto-mechanic.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fatawu Issahaku: Premier League debut a dream come true

Fatawu Issahaku: Premier League debut a dream come true

GFA pays tribute to Junior Agogo on 5th anniversary of his passing

‘Forever in our hearts’ – GFA pays tribute to Junior Agogo on 5th anniversary of his passing

‘Betting is evil, tax it more to discourage Ghanaian youth’ – Kofi Akpaloo fumes

‘Betting is evil, tax it more to discourage Ghanaian youth’ – Kofi Akpaloo fumes

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses 2 million subscribers within hours of launching YouTube channel

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses 2 million subscribers within hours of launching YouTube channel