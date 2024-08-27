Sulley Muntari at 40: Why midfielder wanted to become a mechanic after retirement

Muntari enjoyed a brilliant career that saw him play in three continents and five countries from 2000 to 2022.

The ex-midfielder rose through the ranks at Ghanaian side Liberty Professionals before joining Italian club Udinese.

He would go on to line up for Portsmouth, Inter Milan, Sunderland, AC Milan, Al Ittihad, Pescara, Deportivo La Coruna and Albacete.

His accolades include the FA Cup, two Serie A titles, the Coppa Italia, two Supercoppa Italiana, the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Muntari also won the treble at Inter Milan under Jose Mourinho. The 40-year-old returned to the Ghana Premier League in 2022 when he joined Hearts of Oak and won the FA Cup and President’s Cup with the Phobians.

Muntari's plan to become a mechanic

As he celebrates his 40th birthday, it takes us back to the day he discussed his plans for life after football and said he wanted to become a mechanic.

"I don't see myself as a Coach or director. I own two car dealerships, but do you know how I see myself? As a mechanic, with my hands dirty with oil!” Muntari said in 2017.

Meanwhile, Muntari owns a garage in Italy where he trades in cars after launching his 4fk Motorsport garage in Milan in 2014.