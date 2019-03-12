Commey who was done the honours of meeting the President of Ghana seized the moment to present his world title to the father of the land.

President Akufo-Addo in turn presented a brand-new Toyota Corolla car and a cash of GHC50,000 to Richard Commey as a form of appreciation for lifting the flag of Ghana high.

Richard Oblittey Commey knocked out Russia’s Isa Chaniev to claim the International Boxing Federation Lightweight World Champion in February, 2012.

"They [the Sports Ministry] are going to buy you a car, they are in the process of arranging it from the Ministry. They will get you a nice Toyota car. The office of the President is also adding GHS50,000 to it. It is a small token of our esteem and admiration for the honour you have brought our Nation. Keep it up," Nana Akufo-Addo said.

In his remarks, the IBF lightweight Champion, Richard Commey, requested the President to use his good office to assist up and coming boxers to secure good deals that will propel them to become champions just like he has become today by the Grace of God.

"Some boxing managers and coaches enter into agreements without the consent of the boxer. This phenomenon does not help boxers. The government, the sports ministry and the Ghana Boxing Authority must look at that aspect and deal with it. If dealt with, the country will have more world champions," Commey said.