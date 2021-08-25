World Cup Qualifiers: Partey, Jordan Ayew to miss World Cup qualifier against South Africa

This means Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Daniel Amartey and Tarique Fosu will all miss the game against Bafana Bafana.

The Black Stars will begin the World Cup qualifiers at home against Ethiopia on September 3, before travelling to Johannesburg to face South Africa three days later.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned players can feature in the game against Ethiopia because Ghana is not among the COVID-19 red-zone countries.

A statement from the Premier League on Tuesday said the cubs decided against releasing their players following FIFA’s reluctance to exempt players from quarantine upon their return from international duty.

“Premier League clubs have today reluctantly but unanimously decided not to release players for international matches played in red-list countries next month,” a section of the statement said.

“The clubs’ decision, which is strongly supported by the Premier League, will apply to nearly 60 players from 19 Premier League clubs who are due to travel to 26 red-list countries in the September international window.

“This follows FIFA’s current position not to extend its temporary release exception for players required to quarantine on their return from international duty.”

The Premier League added: “If required to quarantine on return from red list countries, not only would players’ welfare and fitness be significantly impacted, but they would also be unavailable to prepare for and play in two Premier League match rounds, a UEFA club competition matchday and the third round of the EFL Cup.