Xavi in tears as he bids emotional farewell to Andre Ayew ahead of Barcelona move

The 31-year-old was emotional when he met Xavi for the last time as he prepared to move back to Spain to join the Blaugrana.

“Mister thank you for everything. Your humbleness is unique, learned so much in these few months,” Ayew wrote on Twitter.

“Proud to have worked with such a legend. May Allah bless your new chapter. Good luck Mister!”

Barcelona have been on the radar of Xavi for some time now following the sacking of Ronald Koeman last week.

On Saturday, the Spanish giants announced that they have reached an agreement with Xavi to become their next manager for the next two and half seasons.

“Barcelona have reached an agreement with Xavi Hernández for him to become first team coach for the rest of the current season and two more seasons,” a statement from the club said.

“Xavi Hernández, a youth team product at Barça, has left his current club, Al-Sadd of Qatar, after talks held over the last few days with the owners of the club.”

Ayew has been in imperious form since joining Al Sadd in July and owes much of his form to Xavi.