‘Thomas Partey is the reason I'd watch Arsenal, he’s brilliant!’ – Yaya Toure

Toure said the only reason why he’d watch Arsenal every weekend will be to see the Ghanaian footballer in action.
Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has praised Thomas Partey, describing him as a brilliant midfielder.
“Yeah, he’s [Partey] brilliant, it is nice to see,” the ex-Ivory Coast international said on talkSPORT.
“I think now, every weekend when Arsenal have to play, I have to be honest, I would go just to watch him. He’s just unbelievable.”
Partey is currently playing his best football since joining Arsenal and has two goals to his name in the ongoing campaign.
The Ghanaian has been an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s side, as they sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.
The Ghana international scored last week to inspire the Gunner to come back from two goals down to defeat Bournemouth 3-2 in the Premier League.
Meanwhile, Partey believes Arsenal’s never-say-die spirit is what has fuelled the club’s impressive season thus far.
“I think it is the spirit of never giving up. The belief that we have in the team, the belief that the fans have in us, is pushing us game after game. I think we have deserved every win that we have had this season,” Partey said in the aftermath of the game.
“I think it’s another game that we were able to go down and then we are able to go up and win the game.
“I think this will raise the spirit of the team and of the fans to keep on supporting. This is the football that we all want to play,” he added.
