‘Thomas Partey is the reason I'd watch Arsenal, he’s brilliant!’ – Yaya Toure

“Yeah, he’s [Partey] brilliant, it is nice to see,” the ex-Ivory Coast international said on talkSPORT.

“I think now, every weekend when Arsenal have to play, I have to be honest, I would go just to watch him. He’s just unbelievable.”

Yaya Toure Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

Partey is currently playing his best football since joining Arsenal and has two goals to his name in the ongoing campaign.

The Ghanaian has been an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s side, as they sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The Ghana international scored last week to inspire the Gunner to come back from two goals down to defeat Bournemouth 3-2 in the Premier League.

AFP

Meanwhile, Partey believes Arsenal’s never-say-die spirit is what has fuelled the club’s impressive season thus far.

“I think it is the spirit of never giving up. The belief that we have in the team, the belief that the fans have in us, is pushing us game after game. I think we have deserved every win that we have had this season,” Partey said in the aftermath of the game.

“I think it’s another game that we were able to go down and then we are able to go up and win the game.

