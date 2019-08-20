The former Ivory Coast international managed to score all of his 11 spot-kicks taken in the English Premier League, which is indeed an enviable feat by the midfielder.

Yaya Toure who leads the pack in the list of top five penalty takers in the Premier League played for Manchester City.

He is followed by Matt Le Tissier, a Southampton legend. The attacking midfielder boast of a penalty conversion rate of 25 out of 26 spot-kicks taken, representing 96.2%.

Danny Murphy, a former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder scored 18 of the 19 spot-kicks he stepped forward to take, which is 94.7% conversion rate.

James Beattie of Southampton fame occupies the fourth spot with an incredible conversion rate of 16 of his 17 penalty kicks. This represents 94.7%.

Ex-West Ham United defender Julian Dicks was impressive In front of the spot-kick, having scored 15 of the 16 times he was presented with such an opportunity in the Premier League. He is the defender with the best scoring rate from the spot-kick in the annals of the English Premier League.