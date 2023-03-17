We miss you dad — Christian Atsu's children mourn their late father

The children, Joseph Christian, Godwin, and Abigail were left fatherless as their father bid them goodbye today, Friday, March 17, 2023.

The tribute of the children was read by a family member.

It reads: "We missed you, dad

"You loved us for who we were and accepted us for who we were striving to become.

You always made us smile and filled us with strength.

Your strength gave us a sense of protection and love.

Now that you are in heaven, we know that you will continue to protect us.

Thanks for being our dad.

We will always love and miss you.

Rest well, dad."

Pulse Ghana

Atsu was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023, after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble in the wake of the earthquake in Turkey.

This followed days of intense search following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in mid-February.

