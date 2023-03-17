The children of the late former Ghanaian international have paid a tribute to their late father.
We miss you dad — Christian Atsu's children mourn their late father
Former Black Stars winger Christian Atsu, who recently lost his life in the devastating earthquake in Turkey in February 2023, was much more than just a footballer.
The children, Joseph Christian, Godwin, and Abigail were left fatherless as their father bid them goodbye today, Friday, March 17, 2023.
The tribute of the children was read by a family member.
It reads: "We missed you, dad
"You loved us for who we were and accepted us for who we were striving to become.
You always made us smile and filled us with strength.
Your strength gave us a sense of protection and love.
Now that you are in heaven, we know that you will continue to protect us.
Thanks for being our dad.
We will always love and miss you.
Rest well, dad."
Atsu was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023, after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble in the wake of the earthquake in Turkey.
This followed days of intense search following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in mid-February.
Tributes have poured in from far and near, with many expressing their condolences to the footballer's family and loved ones.
