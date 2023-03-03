ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Zoomlion donates to family of late Christian Atsu

Pulse Mix

Zoomlion Ghana Limited has donated items including a cash donation to the family of the late Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu Twasam.

Zoomlion donates to family of late Christian Atsu
Zoomlion donates to family of late Christian Atsu

The donation was made by the Managing Director (MD) of Zoomlion, Mrs Gloria Opoku Anti, who led a delegation of senior managers of the company to commiserate with the bereaved family at their residence at Ashaley Botwe, on Friday, March 3, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Zoomlion donates to family of late Christian Atsu
Zoomlion donates to family of late Christian Atsu Pulse Ghana

The items, which included 25 cartons of bottled water and 2 branded waste bins all in in aid of the one-week observation of late Christian Atsu, which was slated for Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Adrigarnor Astro Turf park.

ADVERTISEMENT
Zoomlion donates to family of late Christian Atsu
Zoomlion donates to family of late Christian Atsu Pulse Ghana

According to Mrs Opoku Anti, management of the company had come to condole with the grieving family, expressing that “Ghana has lost a great footballer.”

Zoomlion donates to family of late Christian Atsu
Zoomlion donates to family of late Christian Atsu Pulse Ghana

While lamenting that Christian Atsu’s death was painful, the Zoomlion MD encouraged the family to take consolation in the fact that Christian Atsu was resting in the bosom of the Lord.

ADVERTISEMENT
Zoomlion donates to family of late Christian Atsu
Zoomlion donates to family of late Christian Atsu Pulse Ghana

In addition to the donation, Mrs Opoku Anti assured the family that her outfit will take care of all sanitation matters before, during and after the one-week observation at the Adjirigarnor Astro Turf park.

She also used the occasion to sign the book of condolence opened for the later Black Stars player.

Zoomlion donates to family of late Christian Atsu
Zoomlion donates to family of late Christian Atsu Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Mrs Opoku Anti was accompanied by the Director of Finance and Group CFO of the E&S Group, Mrs Adokarley Okpoti-Paulo, Compliance Manager, Mr Prosper Ahey, Human Capital Manager, Mr Eric Osei Annor and Director of Monitoring and Service Quality, Mr Ernest Kusi.

Other members of the delegation were Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs, Mrs Emma Adwoa Appiaa Osei-Duah, Assistant Corporate Affairs Manager, Mr Daniel Ohene Obeng and Mr Idris Adam, a Communications and Corporate Affairs Officer.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Zoomlion donates to family of late Christian Atsu

    Zoomlion donates to family of late Christian Atsu

  • Set an example by returning your ex-gratia – Dan Kwaku Yeboah dares Mahama

    Set an example by returning your ex-gratia – Dan Kwaku Yeboah dares Mahama

  • Kudus is the type of player fans go to stadium to watch – Ajax boss

    Kudus is the type of player fans go to stadium to watch – Ajax boss

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s 2nd greatest player of all time, according to AI ChatGPT

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s 2nd greatest player of all time, according to AI ChatGPT

I couldn’t cheat nature after reducing my football age to 21 – Bobby Short

I couldn’t cheat nature after reducing my football age to 21 – Bobby Short

Asamoah Gyan: Ex-Black Stars captain shares skit starring Kwabena Owusu (Video)

Asamoah Gyan: Ex-Black Stars captain shares skit starring Kwabena Owusu [VIDEO]

Asafa Powell: Former world’s fastest man meets Asamoah Gyan

Asafa Powell: Former world’s fastest man meets Asamoah Gyan