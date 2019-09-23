Daniel Zsori has won the Fifa Puskas Award for 2019 for his goal against Ferencvaros, beating strikes from Lionel Messi and Juan Fernando Quintero.

Having been introduced just a few minutes from full time with his side tied at 1-1 with Ferencvaros, the youngster fired home an overhead kick from the edge of the box in the 93rd minute - all on his professional debut.

Having made 25 appearances in total during his time with Debrecen, scoring two goals, Zsori secured a transfer to fellow Nemzeti Bajnokság I side Fehervar during the summer.

Fifa announced 10 nominees in August before a public vote narrowed the list down to three earlier in September and a winner was announced in Milan on Monday evening.