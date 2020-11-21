His "Real News" show on UTV has caught the attention of the sporting world when a recent one of him announcing the various scores of the European leagues went viral.

Latest among former and current football stars who have shared the video is France and Manchester United legend, Patrice Evra.

The former left-back shared the video on Instagram by mentioning Chelsea midfielder Ngolo Kante to come and take his 'uncle'.

The video of Akrobeto went viral when Chelsea's captain Cesar Azpilicueta shared it on his social media platform.

undefined AFP

This led to the Ghanaian actor being called into a live sports show in Spain to do a presentation for the audience.

He read Spanish La Liga fixtures and cracked ribs with his mispronunciations. Guests in the studio, which included Paul Pogba’s brother, Florentin, were full of laughter.

He also had the chance to ‘grill’ a co-host and charged him to pronounce some Ghanaian names.

Check out Evra's post below