Former Legon Cities Goalkeeper William Essu dies at 22

Essu died on Saturday evening at the University of Cape Coast Hospital in the Central Region after being rushed there on Friday.
Former Legon Cities goalkeeper William Essu has tragically passed away at the young age of 22.
Despite undergoing a series of tests upon his arrival, doctors were unable to determine the cause of his illness. He was later transferred to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for further evaluation, but the results remained inconclusive.
On Saturday afternoon, there was a glimmer of hope as Essu appeared to be improving and even drank a Malta Guinness. However, his condition deteriorated later that evening, and he was pronounced dead around 7 PM.
Essu was a key member of Ghana's U-23 team that qualified for the AFCON in Morocco last year. Amid his illness, he had appealed to the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the payment of his outstanding bonuses to help cover his medical expenses. Unfortunately, he passed away without receiving the funds owed to him for his service to the country.
This tragedy marks the second time in less than a year that Legon Cities has lost a goalkeeper. In September 2023, their goalkeeper Sylvester Sackey also passed away.
The football community is mourning the loss of a promising young talent whose potential was cut short. Essu's untimely death highlights the urgent need for better support and timely assistance for athletes facing health crises.