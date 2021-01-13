Akwasi Frimpong raced through pain and delivered for Ghana! It was the first time Ghana was represented in a Europa Cup skeleton competition.

Akwasi Frimpong

Frimpong suffered a bad crash three days before the race and could hardly walk.

Following the recommendations of doctors, he took a day off from training.

That meant Frimpong only had five runs under his belt from the top of one of the most challenging ice tracks in the world in Altenberg, Germany.

However, on race day Frimpong set a personal best on the Altenberg track by more than 2 seconds.

“Great to be competing against athletes from nations across the world. Excited to heal up my foot and race again in 3 days,” Frimpong said.

“Thank you, team, Russia, IBSF, Germany and my partners Forever Living, Ghana Gas, Murdock Hyundai and the Ghana Olympic Committee and everyone out there that prayed for me so I could start with my sore ankle.”