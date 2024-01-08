German football legend Franz Beckenbauer dies aged 78

As a player, he starred with German Bundesliga side Bayern Munich from 1965 to 1977, scoring 44 goals in 396 league appearances, known by his nickname “Der Kaiser,” Beckenbauer was best known as a commanding, attacking defender who transformed the role of the sweeper.

He played in 103 international matches for Germany, serving as team captain on 50 occasions, according to the federation, and also successfully headed his country’s bid to stage the 2006 World Cup.

Several football bodies have taken to social media to express their grieve for the loss of the German legend

ADVERTISEMENT

“‘Der Kaiser’ was an extraordinary player, successful coach and popular pundit who shaped German football like no other,” European soccer governing body UEFA wrote on X, while the Premier League said that he was “as elegant as he was dominant.”