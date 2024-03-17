ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana climbs to 6th place on African Games medal table

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Team Ghana has surged into the top 10 on the medal table standings at the 2023 African Games, marking a remarkable turnaround and showcasing an inspiring resurgence in their performance.

Despite facing challenges at the outset of the competition, Ghana displayed exceptional prowess in weightlifting and swimming, laying the foundation for an impressive comeback. A standout moment came on Friday when the team's outstanding performance in arm wrestling propelled them to new heights.

The team clinched an impressive total of 46 medals, comprising 6 gold, 22 silver, and 15 bronze, catapulting them to seventh place on the medal table. This surge saw Ghana surpass formidable opponents such as Eritrea, Madagascar, Morocco, Cameroon, Zimbabwe, and Libya on the medal table.

Egypt continues to lead the overall medal table with a staggering total of 154 medals, followed closely by Nigeria with 76 medals.

Ghana's success extends beyond arm wrestling, with commendable performances in weightlifting and swimming. Winnifred Ntumi made an impressive start with three medals, including one gold and two silvers in weightlifting. Ghana's swimmer and team captain Abeiku Jackson also contributed with remarkable achievements in Men’s 50m and 100m Butterfly, securing one silver and one bronze medal.

Furthermore, Theophilus Allotey is eyeing Ghana's first medal in boxing after defeating his Egyptian opponent in the quarter-finals.

Ghana remains poised to seize further medal opportunities, fueling hopes for continued success and glory at the 2023 African Games having both the Men’s and Women’s football teams advancing to the semifinals, and the athletics team set to commence their events on Monday, March 18, 2024

Finishing 15th on the medal table with 13 medals in the 2019 edition, Ghana’s triumph underscores their commitment to excellence and determination to shine on the continental stage.

