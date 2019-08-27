The 19-year-old student of University of Cape Coast (UCC) on Tuesday, August 27 finished first in the women’s high jump contest with 1.84m clearance.

Morocco's Rhizlane Siba and Dibow Ariyat Ubang came second and third respectively with the same clearance of 1.81m.

Team Ghana has also won four bronze medals in the competition - in weightlifting. Winnifred Ntumi won three of the medals and David Akwei won the other.

The 5 medals won by Ghana so far, has seen the country place 20th on the medal log. Egypt is first with 136 medals, South Africa with 56 and host Morocco has 71 medals.