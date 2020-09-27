Casimero, a Philippine, dominated the early two rounds before eventually ending the fight against the hapless Ghanaian in the 3rd round.
Casimero, who improved to 30-4, with 21 knockouts, had Micah in trouble in the second round, sending the challenger crashing to the canvas with a left hook that left the Ghanaian clinging on.
Micah managed to survive into the third round, but with Casimero sensing victory, the Filipino launched an early onslaught and when a left followed by a right uppercut left Micah reeling, the referee stepped in to end the bout and earn a third round TKO victory for Casimero.