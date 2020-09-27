Casimero, a Philippine, dominated the early two rounds before eventually ending the fight against the hapless Ghanaian in the 3rd round.

Casimero, who improved to 30-4, with 21 knockouts, had Micah in trouble in the second round, sending the challenger crashing to the canvas with a left hook that left the Ghanaian clinging on.

Duke Micah

Micah managed to survive into the third round, but with Casimero sensing victory, the Filipino launched an early onslaught and when a left followed by a right uppercut left Micah reeling, the referee stepped in to end the bout and earn a third round TKO victory for Casimero.