And Black Stars midfielder Kudus Mohammed was behind it all again. After taking the lead earlier in the first half, Vitesse pegged back in the second half through Riechedly Bazoer.

The Dutch giants played with 10-men from the 44th minute when Edson Alvarez was given the marching orders.

Moving to the defensive midfield role because of the red card, Ghanaian prodigy Kudus Mohammed continued his sterling form for the club.

In the 70th minute, he provided an assist to Antony Santos to give Ajax the lead and ultimately the 3 points.

Watch the assist below