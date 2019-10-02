According to the super heavyweight boxer, boxing gave him an opportunity to become celebrated now. He opined that before boxing, he was a street fight and a petty thief.

In an interview with Abeiku Santana on the Atuu Show on UTV, Banku detailed the kind of lifestyle he used to live before becoming a professional boxer which paved way for the other things his name is associated with.

“I’m a ghetto boy. I used to go to the seashore, Kantamanto and other places to fight. I’m a street fighter. I did rough things like picking people’s money, beating people rough. So it’s the ghetto people I used to do these things with who told me that the way you have strength, you have to be a boxer so they sent me to the gym. Right now boxing has made a superstar in the nation so I’m really grateful to all ghetto people."