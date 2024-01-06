I'm confident Black Stars can make the AFCON final -Kwesi Appiah

According to the now-Sudan coach, a positive mindset and effective training regimens are crucial components for success in a tournament as competitive as AFCON.

“You see, sometimes when Ghanaians underrate the team that is when the team surprises Ghana. And it’s happened so many times,” he said

“Looking at the quality of the players, I think they can perform very well. I believe they can get to the final.”

Despite the four-time African champions’ poor run of recent performances, coach Kwesi Appiah remains optimistic about the Black Stars' prospects

The Black Stars are currently stationed in Kumasi, intensively gearing up for the much-anticipated tournament AFCON, slated to be hosted in Ivory Coast.

Ghana is poised to kickstart its group stage journey with a match against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024.