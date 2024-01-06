ADVERTISEMENT
I'm confident Black Stars can make the AFCON final -Kwesi Appiah

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Former Ghanaian national football coach, Kwesi Appiah, has conveyed his confidence in the Black Stars' ability to reach the final of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament. Appiah, who led the team from 2017 to 2019, shared his optimistic outlook in a recent interview, expressing his belief in the team's potential.

As Ghana prepares for the AFCON competition scheduled to take place in Cote d'Ivoire, football enthusiasts eagerly await the performance of the Black Stars under new coaching leadership.

According to the now-Sudan coach, a positive mindset and effective training regimens are crucial components for success in a tournament as competitive as AFCON.

“You see, sometimes when Ghanaians underrate the team that is when the team surprises Ghana. And it’s happened so many times,” he said

“Looking at the quality of the players, I think they can perform very well. I believe they can get to the final.”

Despite the four-time African champions’ poor run of recent performances, coach Kwesi Appiah remains optimistic about the Black Stars' prospects

The Black Stars are currently stationed in Kumasi, intensively gearing up for the much-anticipated tournament AFCON, slated to be hosted in Ivory Coast.

Ghana is poised to kickstart its group stage journey with a match against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Following this, the Black Stars are set for a challenging encounter against record champions Egypt in their second group-stage fixture, scheduled just four days later. The group stage will conclude with Ghana facing Mozambique on January 22.

