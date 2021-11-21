Isaac Dogboe wins against Diaz in close bout

Judges Tim Cheatham and Don Trekla scored the bout 96-94 and 97-93 for Dogboe while Eric Cheek scored it 95-95.

The two boxers went all out from the beginning of the bout to the end. Both Dogboe and Diaz did not hold back and they went at each other seeking the upper hand and the chance to take the bout away.

It was a keenly contested bout in each of the 10 rounds.

But the Ghanaian exhibited his hand speed and counter punching ability in this bout as compared to previous ones.

