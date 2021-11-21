The fight which was on the undercard of the Terrence Crowford and Shawn Porter showdown saw Dogboe win on two of the judges' scorecards to edge a very close contest.
Isaac Dogboe wins against Diaz in close bout
Isaac Dogboe’s search for a featherweight title is still on course after the Ghanaian boxer edged Puerto Rican boxer, Christopher Diaz, in their bout in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
Judges Tim Cheatham and Don Trekla scored the bout 96-94 and 97-93 for Dogboe while Eric Cheek scored it 95-95.
The two boxers went all out from the beginning of the bout to the end. Both Dogboe and Diaz did not hold back and they went at each other seeking the upper hand and the chance to take the bout away.
It was a keenly contested bout in each of the 10 rounds.
But the Ghanaian exhibited his hand speed and counter punching ability in this bout as compared to previous ones.
The victory was Dogboe’s third on the bounce since he lost to Emmanuel Navarrete.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh