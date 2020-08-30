The former Right to Dream prodigy celebrated the goal by paying tribute to the late Black Panther movie star, Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman passed away yesterday after a long battle with colon cancer.

He netted in their pre-season friendly encounter against Eintracht Frankfurt as Ajax won 2-1 played on Saturday August 29.

Kudus netted in the 47th minute as he connected to a back heel from a teammate after coming on in the second half for Burkinabe Lacina Traore.

Check out the goal and celebration below

https://twitter.com/afcajax/status/1299772283448328193?s=21