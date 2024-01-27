kudus opens up after AFCON exit

In a social post, Kudus expressed his disappointment at not advancing further in the tournament. He acknowledged the high expectations and aspirations of Ghanaians and emphasized the importance of regrouping, learning from the experience, and focusing on future opportunities.

He stressed the need for unity and continued support from fans, stating that setbacks are part of the game, but the team is determined to bounce back stronger.

"To the heart & soul of 🇬🇭 Ghana. Falling short at my debut #AFCON23 is a hard reality we face together but as a playing body we take full responsibility. We deeply regret not meeting your hopes this time. Your enduring support is our motivation to strive in commitment in making you proud in the future. #KudusDream #UnlesstheykillGOD #TMC