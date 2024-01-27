kudus opens up after AFCON exit

ADVERTISEMENT
Reymond Awusei Johnson

In the aftermath of Ghana's exit from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), young midfielder Mohammed Kudus has opened up about his emotions and reflections on the tournament.

The Black Stars faced a disappointing elimination from AFCON, with their journey coming to an end earlier than anticipated. Kudus, known for his dynamic and skillful play, shared his thoughts on the team's performance and the challenges they encountered during the competition.

In a social post, Kudus expressed his disappointment at not advancing further in the tournament. He acknowledged the high expectations and aspirations of Ghanaians and emphasized the importance of regrouping, learning from the experience, and focusing on future opportunities.

He stressed the need for unity and continued support from fans, stating that setbacks are part of the game, but the team is determined to bounce back stronger.

"To the heart & soul of 🇬🇭 Ghana. Falling short at my debut #AFCON23 is a hard reality we face together but as a playing body we take full responsibility. We deeply regret not meeting your hopes this time. Your enduring support is our motivation to strive in commitment in making you proud in the future. #KudusDream #UnlesstheykillGOD #TMC

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

