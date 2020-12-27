The club embarked on a donation exercise of food and drinks to people in Dansoman and its environs.

Led by the Chief Executive Officer of the Club, Ms Linda Ansong, the management and playing body distributed the food and drinks to over 1000 persons within the communities visited.

Speaking to the media, Ms Ansong said she was full of joy with the success of the event, especially not only touring the area with the players and the management, but, sharing the little the club has on Christmas day.

“I am actually shocked, because I realized that people were happy despite how small what we gave them. I am very happy with the response I have received from the people in the community and that has given us the confidence to do more,” she said.

Liberty Professionals

She commended the community for their support to the club over the years.

“The people of Dansoman made us who we are, without the community we cannot boast of what we have, especially the great talents we have nurtured. She mentioned Derrick Boateng, Michael Essien and Asamoah Gyan as some of the great talents the Dansoman community has produced for the nation.

“We urge them to continue supporting us to grow bigger because we are here with them,” she said.