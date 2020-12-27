Asante Kotoko have been inconsistent this season, having won one (1), drawn two and won two in five games played.

Medeama SC are yet to discover their explosive form last season: The Tarkwa lads have won 1, lost 1 and drawn 3 games this season

The Porcupine Warriors have not scored more than a goal this season.

Medeama, on the other hand, are yet to win a home league game: They have drawn their two league games at home this season: drew against both Olympics and Liberty Professionals

Asante Kotoko have drawn one and won one of their two away league games this season: drew 1-1 against Berekum Chelsea and won 0-1 at Dawu against Dreams FC.

Kotoko’s marksman this season is Kwame Poku who has two goals.

Medeama will be counting on their instrumental midfielders such Agyenim Boateng and Kofi Donsu in this clash.

Medeama last lost a home league game in 2017 on matchday 27 against Liberty Professionals.

The Yellow and Mauve outfit are 13th on the league table with 6 points, while the Kumasi giants are 7th on the league ladder with 8 points.

In the only league encounter between them in then month of December Kotoko thrashed Medeama 4-1 in 2013

Head to head

Kotoko have dominated Medeama in their league encounters, having won 11, lost 3 and drawn 7 of their 21 league clashes.

At the home grounds of Medeama (Abrankese, Sekondi and Tarkwa), the Porcupine Warriors have won 5, lost 2 and drawn 5

However, in their last three visits to Tarkwa they have failed to churn out the results: They have lost 1 and drawn 2. And in the truncated season in 2020 Medeama won at Tarkwa, making it 4 outings without a win for Kotoko to Tarkwa, but the 2020 doesn’t count because the season was truncated.

Total-21

Kotoko wins-11

Medeama wins-3

Draws- 7

At the home of Medeama

Total- 10

Kotoko wins- 5

Medeama wins-3

Draws- 2

N/B: The head to head doesn’t involve their league ties in 2018 and 2020 because these seasons were truncated.

