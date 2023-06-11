Man City win 'written in the stars' - Pep Guardiola

Guardiola's all-conquering side after winning the Premier League and FA Cup, City emulated Manchester United's triple trophy haul in 1999 as they became only the second English club to achieve the feat.

For Guardiola, it seals his status as one of the managerial greats as he added a third Champions League to the two he won at Barcelona, the last coming in 2011.

The Catalan Guardiola said, whether it was fair or not, that his time at Manchester City will now be an iconic figure, Now that judgment can be made.

“Tired. Calm. Satisfied. It’s so difficult to win it,”

“They are really good. Be patient, I said at half-time. You have to be lucky. Ederson or they miss it, they could draw. This competition is a coin.

“It was written in the stars. It belongs to us".