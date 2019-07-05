The side drew goalless with their opponents but progressed to the semi-final after winning 4-2 on penalties.

In what was an end-to-end encounter, both teams created chances but were unable to find the back of the net after 90 minutes.

The game eventually went to a penalty shootout, where Bodaa R/C Primary emerged winners after scoring four to Krasec L/A Primary’s two (4-2).

Bodaa R/C Primary qualified for the quarter-finals after finishing Group A as runners-up, while Krasec L/A Primary made the knockout round after topping Group B.

Earlier in the day, St. Joseph Int. School qualified for the semis after defeating Akweiman D/A Primary 4-2.

Two more quarter-final games are yet to be played to determine which teams join the St. Joseph Int. and Bodaa R/C Primary in semi-finals.

Meanwhile, the final of the 2019 Milo U-13 Champions League will take place on Saturday.