They are Tanga primary, Kaladam E.P, Walewale D/A primary, Karni D/A primary and Iddrisiia primary.

The competition which was hosted in Lawra in the Upper West region saw 16 teams drawn from the Upper West, Upper East, North East and Savannah and Northern regions to compete.

All the teams were drawn into groups of five, with only the winners of the groups qualifying to the national finals.

Tanga primary from the Upper East region navigated their way through a group containing Anateem primary, Basua primary and Songo primary.

Kaladam E.P also topped a group containing Savelugu primary and Nyohini Presby – all from the Northern region.

Walewale L/A and Iddrisiia primary also qualified from their group, while Karni D/A primary beat rivals Tuopare R/C, Kundungu D/A, Wa Model, Kay Robert Memorial and Bagri Baptist school to qualify.

Karni D/A primary finished the group leveled on 12 points with Wa Model but qualified due to a superior goal difference.

Meanwhile, Tanga primary emerged winners of Zone 1 after defeating Kaladam E.P on penalties in the final, following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

All the five qualified teams will play the national finals, which will be hosted in Kumasi from July 3 to July 6, 2019.

Below are the teams that have qualified from Zone 1 of the Milo U-13 Champions League.

1. Tanga primary

2. Kaladam E.P

3. Walewale D/A primary

4. Karni D/A primary

5. Iddrisiia primary