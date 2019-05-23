Both teams are still in with a chance to qualify from the North East region in ZONE 1 of the competition.

Despite failing to score, both teams created a number of good chances in either half of the game.

The first chance of the match fell to Iddrisiia primary school but the striker took too long to shoot, allowing the Walewale L/A defence time to clear the ball.

The second half, however, saw Walewale L/A seize the initiative and take the game to their opponents.

The side also created chances of their own but was undone by a series of poor finishing from their forwards.

Walewale L/A and Iddrisiia primary school are the only teams competing from the North East region and will, therefore, play a second leg to determine who picks the ultimate qualification slot.

In earlier results, defending champions Kundungu D/A beat Toupari R/C 2-0, while Wa Model also defeated Bagri Baptist by a lone goal.

Meanwhile, Karni D/A also made light work of Kay Robert Memorial primary school in the third game of the day.