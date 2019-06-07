In the end, St. Joseph Int. School emerged champions of Zone 2 of the 2019 Milo U-13 Champions League. The team from the Ahafo region defeated Boda R/C Primary by a lone goal in the final to be crowned zonal champions.

But even before the coronation, the name on everybody’s lip was ‘C-Ro’. The diminutive playmaker was the star of the St. Joseph team, scoring six goals en route to the team’s success.

The 12-year-old, real-named Mark Aboagye, is brilliant on the ball, has pace, is tricky and exhibits a rare sense of intelligence for a boy his age. His impressive performances ensured he finished the competition as best player and top scorer.

Aboagye plays as an attacking midfielder, but his potency in front of goal is the reason why his coaches and peers call him ‘C-Ro’ (he’s named after Juventus and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo).

Just like the Portuguese, the class six pupil is often found lurking in the opposition box and has a profound eye for goal. He’s a natural goal scorer!

“When a chance comes my way, there are a lot of things I can do [with the ball],” Aboagye tells Pulse Ghana, letting out a wry smile. “But the only thing I normally think about is scoring. Sometimes I choose to dribble past the goalkeeper and other times I just slide the ball past him.”

Despite being the star of the St. Joseph team, the 12-year-old is aware of the role his teammates and coaches play in his success.

Having emerged top scorer and best player from the Zone 2 competition, he is modest enough to acknowledge the efforts of his colleagues, as in line with the theme for this year’s Milo U-13 Champions League: ‘Team Makes Me’.

“I wouldn’t like to take too much credit for my goals. All the thanks must go my teammates who make it possible for me to score,” he opines, giving special mention to teammate Kenneth Adu who assisted five of his goals.

Aboagye is currently enrolled in a football academy in the Ahafo region called King Solomon Academy. The youngster credits his coaches for his development and believes he is in the right environment to progress.

“I’m developing well at the academy too. I’ve learned a lot from there [the academy]; I’ve learned how to dribble and how to position myself for goal scoring opportunities,” he says.

While majority of the players came to the tournament with their school team, C-Ro had his academy coach also accompanying him. Prince Turkson, popularly known as Coach Jack, manages the King Solomon Academy and is the man credited with discovering the youngster.

Aboagye is one of five players he has trained who are in the St. Joseph school team, but he sees the 12-year-old as unique.

“He [Aboagye] is a very good player on the field of play and he listens to everything that I say,” Coach Jack articulates. “All that I can say is that, he listens and he is ready to play football. He has a lot of qualities and he has my blessing.

“He’s a fan of goals and he always wants to score goals. He can play in a variety of roles, too.” Like Coach Jack, Isaac Turkson who manages the St. Joseph school team also speaks highly of Aboagye.

But despite acknowledging the talent of the youngster, both coaches are careful not to get their star player over-exposed. Indeed, there has already been interest from two of Ghana’s biggest football academies, but the player’s coaches are keen to ensure that he remains grounded, as he continues his development.

“Two agents from Right to Dream academy and WAFA came to watch him and have made an approach, but we are yet to agree on anything,” Coach Jack disclosed.

The player himself also understands the situation and is keen to work his way to the top. Despite his undoubted talent, C-Ro acknowledges the importance of education in his development.

The 12-year-old says he trains before and after school in order to ensure that he doesn’t miss out when it comes to academics.

“I wake up early in the morning to train before I head for school and I train again after class closes,” Aboagye remarks. “Sometimes I train on my own and other times I train with my team, but I still take my education very seriously.”

On why he is popularly called C-Ro, the prodigious youngster said: “I’m a very big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and people also say I play like him. Actually, I’ll like to model my game around his style.”

St. Joseph may have emerged zonal champions, but Aboagye has his eyes set on the bigger picture – he wants to help the side win the national finals, too. After scoring nine goals during the regional qualification, the 12-year-old added six more in the Zone 2 competition and, he plans to replicate his performances during the national finals in Kumasi.

In the near future, though, Aboagye hopes to find himself at either Barcelona or Juventus, where his idol Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays.

“I’ll like play for either Barcelona or Juventus. Actually Juventus is my dream team but I’ll like to be a regular too in the Black Stars in some time to come,” he says.

On which local club he’d like to play for, C-Ro said: “I love Kotoko, I support them and I’ll like to play for them someday.”