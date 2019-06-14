Sixteen (16) teams from the Greater Accra, Oti, Eastern and Volta regions are battling for supremacy in the zone.

The teams have been paired into four groups, based on regions, with the leader of each group set to qualify for the national finals.

Prampram Presby and Ashiaman No.4 Primary played the opening fixture, with the former winning the encounter 3-1.

Amasaman M/A Primary also defeated Akweiman D/A primary by two goals to nil in the same group.

In the Volta region group, Mafi Zongo E.P defeated Agorvie L/A 2-1, before losing 7-6 on penalties to R/C Avatime Biakpa R/C , following a goalless draw in regulation time.

The Oti region group also saw Krasec L/A Primary romp defending champions Redeem D/A Primary 5-1 in the first-leg.

In the Eastern region group, Nkawkaw St. Anthony defeated Nkawkaw Methodist 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Coral Gray Int. also beat Asrebuso D/A Primary 4-3 on penalties after their game ended in a 1-1 draw.

The matches will continue on Friday, with the leaders of each group qualifying for the national finals to be held in Kumasi from July 2 to July 6, 2019.

Blow are the full results after Day 2 in Zone 4:

GREATER ACCRA REGION

Prampram Presby 3-1 Ashiaman No 4

Amasaman M/A 0-2 Akweiman D/A

Ashiaman No4 1-0 Atiwoto M/A

Prampram Presby 3-2 Amasaman M/A

Akweiman D/A 3-1 Atiwoto M/A

Ashaiman on.4 0-3 Amasaman M/A (still ongoing)

Prampram Presby 0-0 Akweiman M/A (Prampram Presby wins 4-2 on penalties)

VOLTA REGION

Mafi Zongo E.P 2-1 Agorvie L/A

Mafi Zongo E.P 0-0 Avatime Biakpa R/C (Avatime Biakpa R/C wins 7-6 on penalties)

EASTERN REGION

Nkawkaw St. Anthony 1-1 Nkawkaw Methodist (Nkawkaw Methodist wins 5-4 on penalties)

Coral Gray Int. 1-1 Asrebuso D/A (Coral Gray wins 4-3 on penalties)

Nkawkaw St. Anthony 1-0 Apinamang Blessing

Nkawkaw Methodist 1-0 Asrebuso D/A

Coral Gray Int. 1-0 Apinamang Blessing

OTI REGION

Krasec L/A 5-1 Redeem D/A