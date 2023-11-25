ADVERTISEMENT
Mohammed Salisu makes injury return, a boost for Black Stars ahead of AFCON

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian international Mohammed Salisu has made a noteworthy return to the pitch after months of injury. He was included in AS Monaco's squad for the Ligue 1 game against Paris St. Germain on Friday.

Mo Salisu

This is seen as a significant boost for the Black Stars as they prepare for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), given the team's recent struggles with multiple injuries.

Salisu, a former Southampton defender, had been sidelined for several months but has now recovered sufficiently to be part of Monaco's squad for the match against PSG in the French Ligue 1.

Monaco currently holds the 3rd position in Ligue 1, trailing leaders PSG by 3 points after 12 matches.

The defender's return is particularly crucial for Ghana, which has faced challenges due to injuries in the lead-up to the 2023 AFCON, Salisu, who missed all of Ghana's games in 2023, joins the squad at a critical time.

Additionally, other injured players, such as Daniel Amartey and Alexander Djiku, both based in Turkey, are on the mend.

Tariq Lamptey has also recovered and is back training with his club team Brighton and Hove Albion, further strengthening Ghana's defensive options, and providing hope for a more robust backline that has faced difficulties against opponents in recent matches.

