Mohammed Salisu makes injury return, a boost for Black Stars ahead of AFCON

Salisu, a former Southampton defender, had been sidelined for several months but has now recovered sufficiently to be part of Monaco's squad for the match against PSG in the French Ligue 1.

Monaco currently holds the 3rd position in Ligue 1, trailing leaders PSG by 3 points after 12 matches.

The defender's return is particularly crucial for Ghana, which has faced challenges due to injuries in the lead-up to the 2023 AFCON, Salisu, who missed all of Ghana's games in 2023, joins the squad at a critical time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, other injured players, such as Daniel Amartey and Alexander Djiku, both based in Turkey, are on the mend.