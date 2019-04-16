According to the Gaming Commission, the two betting companies’ operations contravened the Gaming Act of 2006.

"The Commission is currently investigating, the operations of Safaribet and Lollobet based on Section 46 of the Gaming Act. If their operations breached the Act, the Commission has the right to revoke their licence of operation," Public Affairs Manager of the Gaming Commission of Ghana, Ms Beatrice Baiden told Graphiconline.com.

She noted that the licenses of the two companies will be remain revoked until the investigations are over.

The Commission further stated that it will not be held liable if anyone deals with the two companies despite the revocation.

For African Gaming and Entertainment which trades as SafariBet Sports Betting, reasons were not provided for their ban but the Commission has warned that anyone who deals with both companies does so at their own risk.

"The general public is hereby advised not to conduct any form of betting on Safaribet's Betting platform or at any of their shops and branches," the statement said.

However, it will be recalled that a bet winner with Safaribet, Mr Theophilus Morgan petitioned the Commission over Ghȼ57 million bet winnings.

According to Mr Morgan, he placed a bet which ran from November 7 – November 11, 2018, and involved 24 games which he repeated for 220 times, all of which resulted in a win.

In the case of Lord of the Bet which trades under the name Lollibet, a GCG notice said it has not been issued with a gaming licence and cannot operate any games of chance in the country till further notice.

"The general public is hereby advised not to conduct any form of betting on Lollibet's platform or at any of their shops and branches," the statement said.