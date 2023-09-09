Morocco vs. Liberia AFCON match qualifier postponed due to earthquake

Morocco's national football team, the Atlas Lions, was set to host Liberia at Stade d'Agadir at 21:00 GMT+2.

However, in light of the earthquake's impact, the Moroccan Football Federation officially requested the postponement from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The federation stated in a press release that "in light of the earthquake, Saturday's game between Morocco and Liberia has been postponed indefinitely, in coordination with CAF," as reported by Moroccan media on Saturday.

The powerful earthquake caused significant damage in several cities, resulting in numerous casualties and extensive structural damage despite the postponement of Saturday's match, Morocco has already secured a place in next year's African Cup, while Liberia's hopes of reaching the prestigious finals have been dashed.