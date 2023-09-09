The match was supposed to be the final round of qualifiers for the AFCON finals, scheduled to be held at Stade d’Agadir in Agadir, Morocco, but no new date has been announced for the rescheduling of the match.
Morocco vs. Liberia AFCON match qualifier postponed due to earthquake
The scheduled African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match between Morocco and Liberia, which was set to take place on Saturday, has been postponed due to the devastating earthquake that struck Morocco on Friday night, resulting in a tragic loss of over 1,000 lives.
Morocco's national football team, the Atlas Lions, was set to host Liberia at Stade d'Agadir at 21:00 GMT+2.
However, in light of the earthquake's impact, the Moroccan Football Federation officially requested the postponement from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
The federation stated in a press release that "in light of the earthquake, Saturday's game between Morocco and Liberia has been postponed indefinitely, in coordination with CAF," as reported by Moroccan media on Saturday.
The powerful earthquake caused significant damage in several cities, resulting in numerous casualties and extensive structural damage despite the postponement of Saturday's match, Morocco has already secured a place in next year's African Cup, while Liberia's hopes of reaching the prestigious finals have been dashed.
The focus now remains on recovery efforts and addressing the aftermath of the earthquake.
