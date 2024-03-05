ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  other-sports

African Games: Ghana eliminated from both men and women’s table tennis singles event

Emmanuel Ayamga

Team Ghana has suffered an early blow in the 2023 African Games after being eliminated from both the men's and women’s table tennis singles events.

African Games: Ghana eliminated from both men and women’s table tennis singles event
African Games: Ghana eliminated from both men and women’s table tennis singles event

None of the players who represented the host nation in the men's and women’s table tennis singles event managed to go past the round of 16 stage.

Recommended articles

The opening ceremony for the 2023 African Games will take place on March 8, but some of the disciplines have already kickstarted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team Ghana was represented by nine players in the men’s table tennis singles event, with Sam Bernard, Commey Emmanuel, Aklie Israel, and Quarcoo Ernest Mawutor leading the charge.

In the women’s category, Adom Amankwaa, Borquaye Bernice, Danso Celia, Joanita Borteye and Kwabi Cynthia represented the country, as per 3Sports.

However, it didn’t go so well for Ghana’s representatives, with Aklie Israel and Sam Bernard bowing out against Nigeria’s Mathew Kuti and Egypt’s Shouman Mohammed, respectively.

There were encouraging signs in the women’s category, though, when four of the athletes all won in their opening matches in the tennis singles event.

ADVERTISEMENT

But that was as far as they got, as Danso Celia, Joanita Borteye, Eva Amankwaa, and Kwabi Cynthia all crashed out later on.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Ministry for Youth and Sports has revealed the official prices of tickets for the 2023 African Games.

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif explained at a press briefing on Monday, February 4, 2024, that the ticket prices range from GHc50 to GHc500.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, patrons might even pay more if they want to occupy the VVIP section to watch the various sporting disciplines.

The 13th Africa Games is currently ongoing until March 23, with disciplines such as football, table tennis, handball, tennis, volleyball, swimming, badminton and the triathlon on the roster.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

2023 African Games: Here're the official ticket prices for Games

Here’s how much it costs to buy tickets to watch 2023 African Games

Samuel Takyi: I’ll win gold medal at African Games

Samuel Takyi: I’ll win gold medal at African Games

African Games: Ghana eliminated from both men and women’s table tennis singles event

African Games: Ghana eliminated from both men and women’s table tennis singles event