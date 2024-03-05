African Games: Ghana eliminated from both men and women’s table tennis singles event

The opening ceremony for the 2023 African Games will take place on March 8, but some of the disciplines have already kickstarted.

No Ghanaian player made it past round of 16 in both men and women's table tennis singles events

Team Ghana was represented by nine players in the men’s table tennis singles event, with Sam Bernard, Commey Emmanuel, Aklie Israel, and Quarcoo Ernest Mawutor leading the charge.

In the women’s category, Adom Amankwaa, Borquaye Bernice, Danso Celia, Joanita Borteye and Kwabi Cynthia represented the country, as per 3Sports.

However, it didn’t go so well for Ghana’s representatives, with Aklie Israel and Sam Bernard bowing out against Nigeria’s Mathew Kuti and Egypt’s Shouman Mohammed, respectively.

There were encouraging signs in the women’s category, though, when four of the athletes all won in their opening matches in the tennis singles event.

But that was as far as they got, as Danso Celia, Joanita Borteye, Eva Amankwaa, and Kwabi Cynthia all crashed out later on.

2023 African Games tickets range from GHc50 to GHc500

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Ministry for Youth and Sports has revealed the official prices of tickets for the 2023 African Games.

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif explained at a press briefing on Monday, February 4, 2024, that the ticket prices range from GHc50 to GHc500.

According to him, patrons might even pay more if they want to occupy the VVIP section to watch the various sporting disciplines.