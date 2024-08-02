ADVERTISEMENT
Algeria produce childhood photos of Imane Khelif to prove boxer is female

Emmanuel Ayamga

Algerians on social media have shared some childhood photos of boxer Imane Khelif to prove that she’s indeed a female.

Khelif’s sex has divided opinion despite being cleared by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

On Thursday, the 25-year-old, who previously failed a gender eligibility test, needed only 46 seconds to win against opponent Angela Carini at the Olympics.

She booked her place in the quarter-finals of the women's 66kg contest after Carini abandoned the fight in just the first round.

Having received a couple of heavy punches in the opening seconds, Carini gave up the fight and went to her knees in tears.

The Italian boxer frustratingly threw her helmet to the ground and refused to shake Khelif’s hand before screaming 'This is unjust.’

Last year, Khelif was disqualified from the World Championships for failing a gender eligibility test following a series of DNA tests after her sex was questioned.

However, with the International Boxing Association no longer recognised by the IOC, the boxer was cleared to compete at this year’s Olympics.

Khelif, who was previously disqualified for failing a testosterone level test, stepped into the ring against Carini on Thursday and wasted no time in sealing the victory.

Her victory led to some on social media referring to her as “transgender” while others also said she was “genetically male.”

While the IOC has defended its decision to allow Khelif to compete at the Olympics, some Algerians have also taken to social media to share childhood photos of the boxer that prove she’s indeed a woman.

