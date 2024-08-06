Pole vaulter whose manhood knocked him out of Olympics offered $250,000 porn deal

Ammirati was in a buoyant mood on Saturday when he competed in front of his home fans as he attempted to clear 5.70m.

With a chance to advance to the final, the 21-year-old successfully went over the bar but as he was preparing to let go of his pole, his manhood struck the bar, causing it to fall.

Anthony Ammirati misses Olympic final due to manhood

This meant he couldn’t qualify for the medal zone of the Olympics and eventually finished 12th in Group A.

The French athlete has since gone viral on social media following his agonising failure, with some netizens making jokes about his situation.

TMZ reports that the porn site CamSoda has registered interest in offering Ammirati a deal worth $250,000.

"If it was up to me, I’d award you for what everyone else saw, your talent below the belt,” CamSoda VP Daryn Parker is quoted as saying.

"As a lover of crotch-centric activities, I'd love to offer you up to $250,000 in exchange for a 60-minute webcam show, in which you show off your goods, minus the crossbar, of course."

Meanwhile, Ammirati has expressed his disappointment in not qualifying for the final of the Olympics in Paris.