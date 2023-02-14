Armed robbers attack Ghana’s wheelchair tennis team in Nigeria

The wheelchair tennis team had gone to Nigeria to take part in the 2023 ITF World Team Cup Africa Qualifiers, which ended on February 12.

However, the statement said, on their way back to Ghana, their bus was intercepted by armed robbers at around 2:30am.

The assailants injured three of the players and bolted with some valuables belonging to persons aboard the bus.

“Ghana wheelchair Tennis Team attacked by Armed Robbers in Ogun State, Nigeria. Three players got injured after armed robbers attacked. The incident happened 2:30am,” the National Paralympic Committee said.

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians have taken to social media to sympathise with the wheelchair team in the aftermath of the attack.

“No one has to go through this. Our prayers go to everyone at the receiving end of this act,” Hasaacas Ladies FC tweeted.

Sports journalist Saddick Obama also wrote: “Ghana wheelchair tennis team attacked by robbers in Nigeria. Such an unfortunate development.”