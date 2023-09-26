ADVERTISEMENT
Betting addiction has left the youth poorer and in pain – Rt Rev Mante laments

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana says it is worrying that the majority of the youth are getting addicted to sports betting.




Rt Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante said the church must play its role to ensure that this increasing trend is checked to instil discipline among the youth.

He made the rallying call at the dedication of the Daniel Ntow Obese Children and Youth resource centre for the Unity Presbyterian Congregation at Nkanfoa in Cape Coast, according to the Daily Graphic.




The Daily Graphic reports that Rt Rev Mante lamented the challenges facing the youth and observed that sports betting has “left many of them in pain and poorer as betting companies continued to cash in on their vulnerabilities.”

The betting industry in Ghana has seen tremendous growth in the last decade, leading to many betting companies setting up shop in the country.

In recent years, sports betting has often divided opinion among Ghanaians, with some quarters highlighting its negative effects on the youth, including addiction.




Others also believe betting is legal and a legitimate way of making money, and therefore cannot be described as a bad practice when no laws are broken.

Meanwhile, in August, the Ghana Revenue Authority officially implemented a 10% withholding tax on all betting, games and lottery wins.

This followed the government’s decision to amend the Tax Act, therefore, introducing withholding tax on winnings from sports betting and lottery.





