Video: Borteyman Sports Complex rented out for church programme

The government of Ghana spent $145 million to complete the Complex, which has a 1,000-seater capacity swimming pool.

It also boasts a 1,000-capacity multipurpose sports hall for hosting basketball, badminton, netball, table tennis and weightlifting.

However, a viral video shows the facility was rented out to the Christ Embassy Church for a programme.

While the video showed the surface of the court was covered, the fact that the facility was rented out to a church left some Ghanaians outraged.

Joy Sports’ Fentuo Tahiru shared the video on his X (formerly Twitter) page, with the captain: “Borteyman Sports Complex is now a church. That didn’t take long.”

Many of his followers then seized the initiative to add their voices, with some calling for the facility to be reserved for sporting activities only.

Meanwhile, in March, the Ministry of Youth and Sports said the Borteyman Sports Complex would be converted into a University for Sports Development after the African Games.

Sector Minister Mustapha Ussif said the move was geared towards ensuring the facilities at the Complex were well maintained.

“To ensure the facilities are well maintained for the continuous benefits of the good people of our country, the facilities at Borteyman will be converted to the University for Sports Development after the Games…to ensure sustainability and legacy of these Games,” he said.

The Sports Minister noted that "this will attract local and foreign sports federations to camp in Ghana and prepare for various competitions."

Mustapha Ussif further explained that converting the facilities into a Sports Development University would "position Ghana as a sports hub within the West African sub-region."